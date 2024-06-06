The Los Angeles Lakers might have made a crucial decision to keep LeBron James.

A few weeks ago, after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, LeBron James brought a lot of uncertainty about his future with the franchise.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

Now, in shocking news for the NBA, the Lakers could be willing to grant LeBron James with the greatest wish of his professional career. Playing alongside his son Bronny.

The first move to complete that plan was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski as Dan Hurley of the University of Connecticut has become the priority to replace Darvin Ham. No J.J. Reddick as head coach for the King.

LeBron James is closer of playing with his son, Bronny (Getty Images)

Will LeBron James play with Bronny at Lakers?

Also, according to a report from Eric Pincus, the Los Angeles Lakers are now all-in to draft Bronny James. Although there were many doubts about that possible scenario, all picks and even a trade are ready.

“The Lakers are widely expected to draft Bronny either with one of their own two picks (Nos. 17 or 55) or by trading up in the second round.”

The information points out that the Lakers’ front office believes James could be mentored extraordinarily by Hurley with other young names such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.