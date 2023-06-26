It’s not a secret that the Houston Rockets want to get James Harden back. They want to compete for an NBA championship and simply aren’t good enough right now.

Harden was obviously one of the greatest players to ever wear that jersey. And even though he didn’t leave the team on good terms, they’re willing to bury the hatchet.

However, as much as they would love to have him back, they know he could still stay with the Philadelphia 76ers, which is why they’ve put together a list of potential targets in case they fail to get him.

Houston Rockets Have Multiple Targets

(Transcript via Evan Sidery)

“Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks; Fred VanVleet from the Toronto Raptors; Bruce Brown from the Denver Nuggets; Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets; Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura from the Los Angeles Lakers; Dillon Brooks from the Memphis Grizzlies, Donte DiVincenzo from the Golden State Warriors and Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs are all linked with the Rockets this offseason.

Houston projects to have around $60 million in cap space to reshape their roster for new head coach Ime Udoka.”

Truth be told, the Rockets might as well be better off with some of these targets, as Harden isn’t getting any younger, and he’ll take plenty of touches away from their rising stars.