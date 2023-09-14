Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. made all the headlines again. Again, for all the wrong reasons. The troublemaking USC product can’t get out of his own way, and he went too far this time.

According to reports, Porter Jr. brutally assaulted his girlfriend, up to the point where she had to run into the hallway all drenched in blood. Apparently, he waked her up by punching her with a close fist.

That’s why the Houston Rockets are reportedly exhausting all avenues to get rid of the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard. However, the NBA might take matters into its own hands.

Rockets Want To Trade Kevin Porter Jr., But He Might Be Out Of The League

“The Houston Rockets are working to trade guard Kevin Porter Jr. in the wake of his charges of felony assault and strangulation due to an alleged attack on his girlfriend,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

“Adam Silver could put him on administrative leave, but certainly his future in Houston is very much in jeopardy,” added Adrian Wojnarowski. “Going back a number of years to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, problems have followed him. There’s no question Kevin Porter Jr.’s future, not just with the Rockets, but in the NBA is very much in peril.”

If the reports are true, then there’s no place for a guy like Kevin Porter Jr. here, and we don’t mean just in the National Basketball Association, but in society as a whole.