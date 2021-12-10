Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other tonight at Toyota Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Houston Rockets will meet Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center in Houston tonight, December 10, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 132nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 71 direct duels to this day, while the Houston Rockets have celebrated a triumph in exactly 60 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 7, 2021, and it ended in a 141-133 win for the Bucks at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Houston Rockets have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have not suffered a single loss (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have been doing good, winning three of their last five games (LWWLW).

The Bucks currently sit in the third position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.615. While the Rockets are placed, in 13th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.333.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 13, 1968, and it ended in a 101-96 win for the Milwaukee side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the Toyota Center in Houston, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

Notably, oddsmakers believe that the Milwakuee Bucks will win this game on the road. Right now, they're favored by 8.5 points, while the game total is set at 225.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Bucks -8.5 Game Total o/u 225.5

* Odds via FanDuel