Zach LaVine reportedly reaches agreement with Kings for 2026-27 NBA season

Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings are reportedly nearing an agreement to remain together for the 2026-27 NBA season.

One of the prominent names circulating on the market has been Zach LaVine, with growing uncertainty regarding his continuity with the Sacramento Kings. Ultimately, both sides appear to be reaching an agreement to remain together for the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Kings have high hopes for LaVine’s upcoming season, according to Locked On Kings’ James Ham. “According to that source, the Kings have no thought of buying out Zach LaVine at this time,” Ham said.

“They also plan on him coming back and being ready to have a big year in what is a contract season for him. And according to that source, LaVine is aligned with this thinking. So again, at this point, the Kings and LaVine are tied to each other for the 2026-27 season.”

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The ideal opportunity for LaVine?

Even if the Kings do not project as a title contender or even a competitive team, this could serve as the perfect opportunity for LaVine to reclaim his role as a primary superstar on a team, a capability reflected in his numbers.

Zach LaVine of Sacramento Kings.

LaVine averaged 19.2 points on 47.9% shooting, including 39% from beyond the 3-point arc in 39 games for the Kings last season. Additionally, Zach is not expected to reach a buyout ahead of the 2026-27 season. LaVine, who could potentially be traded mid-season, will most likely have to prove himself once again this upcoming season, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

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“There would be a lot of interest in a player like Zach LaVine, whether that be through the mid-level exception, minimum contract if he was to hit the open market. That’s not something that’s in play at this time,” Siegel said.

Zach LaVine notably picked up his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 NBA season, which serves as the final year of the five-year, $215.2 million contract he signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2022.