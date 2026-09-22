Russell Westbrook linked with Miami Heat despite NBA retirement

The Miami Heat are reportedly linked to a potential return for Russell Westbrook following his retirement from the NBA.

Russell Westbrook retired during the 2026 offseason after failing to sign with a club, despite drawing interest from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, opting instead to bring an end to a legendary career. However, reports now indicate that the Miami Heat could be interested in his services for an NBA return.

Former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph believes Westbrook may not be done with basketball despite announcing his retirement earlier this summer. Speaking on the Out the Mud Podcast, Randolph said Westbrook retired too early and argued that the veteran guard still has several productive years left in him. Randolph also named the Miami Heat as a team he would like to see Westbrook join if he decides to return.

“This man is supposed to be in the league for another 3-4 years at least. I’d like to see him with the Heat. Brodie got a lot left in him. I just saw his little brother yesterday Ray. He might be back,” Randolph said.

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Westbrook could be a strong option for the Heat

For Miami to establish itself as a top team in the Eastern Conference this season, it still probably needs to add more talent. Either that or seeing players like Pelle Larsson, Ryan Conwell, and Nikola Jovic solidify rotation spots. However, as an attractive destination with a chance to contend if all goes well, the Heat acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson. Despite roster-building restrictions, this sufficiently addressed concerns about their shooting.

Russell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook does not provide much shooting. However, he is coming off a campaign in which he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He is a chaos engine who can still stuff the stat sheet.

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Adding a new dynamic like that will help when Antetokounmpo is not on the floor or in the lineup. The two-time scoring champion would also allow the Heat to keep pressuring the rim without their new star forward in the game.

If Westbrook is going to return this NBA season, Miami is the ideal landing spot. He would not have a superstar or lead role as he did with the Kings, but he would undoubtedly be a valuable player coming off the bench.

Key takeaways

Russell Westbrook is linked to the Miami Heat despite retiring in the 2026 offseason.

to the Miami Heat despite retiring in the 2026 offseason. Zach Randolph advocated for an NBA comeback during a podcast appearance.

for an NBA comeback during a podcast appearance. 15.2 points and 6.7 assists were averaged during his prior campaign.