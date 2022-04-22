NBA players are making dozens of millions per year. However, some of them fail to live up to the demands that come with such huge contracts. Here, we talk about the 5 most overpaid players in the league.

Back in the day, Wilt Chamberlain broke records by signing a five-year deal worth $250,000 a year. Now, the minimum salary for NBA players is $925,000, with Stephen Curry —the highest earner in the league— making $53,838,416 for the season.

While one could argue that athletes are making way too much money, that's not for us to debate here. If anything, most of them actually prove their worth on the hardwood on a nightly basis.

Other players, however, are making a bunch-load of cash but that doesn't reflect on their play. This is why today, we're going to talk about the 5 most overpaid NBA players in the 2021-22 season.

The 5 Most Overpaid Players In The NBA

5. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert's defenders will argue how much of an impact he makes as a rim protector and they're right to some degree. But he's completely unplayable in the playoffs and it shows year after year. Rival teams stretch the floor and he simply can guard the perimeter.

Gobert is making $41 million per year to sit on the bench or hurt his team in the postseason. He's a great shot-blocker and a solid rebounder but he's a dying breed in today's NBA. The Utah Jazz will regret that contract when the time to blow the roster up comes.

4. Russell Westbrook

Just like Gobert, Russell Westbrook did make enough merits to get a big contract. But in all honesty, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed him to that massive contract as a thank you for staying put after Kevin Durant left.

Westbrook just made $41,358,814 to brick shots and be a defensive liability all season long. The Los Angeles Lakers will look to trade him or waive and stretch him. He'll join the fifth team in five years.

3. Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris draws more criticism than he deserves but it's hard to blame the fans. I mean, one would expect a significantly better production coming from a player making a whopping $36,000,000 million per year.

Harris is the fourth-best player in the Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup. He's a solid role player who goes cold from time to time, and it's just hard to justify that salary. Also, good luck trying to move that contract without giving up at least a first-round pick.

2. Kristaps Porzingis

Remember when people called Kristaps Porzingis a unicorn? Yeah, good times. Now, he might as well get that distinction because he's never seen. Porzingis is getting $31,650,600, yet he hasn't played 60 games since his rookie season.

Porzingis wanted out of the New York Knicks and then didn't like playing with Luka Doncic. He was dealt to the Washington Wizards and did average 22 points per game in the nation's capital, but he's just too injury-prone to be making that much money.

1. John Wall

John Wall signed one of the worst contracts in major sports history. Even by the time he got that massive extension, people around the league wondered whether he should make more money than every other top-tier PG in the league.

Now, he just made $42,782,880 to sit on the bench for a full season. He's played 41, 32, 0, 40, and 0 games in a season since 2017. The worst part about it is that he's still got one year and $47,366,760 left in his contract.