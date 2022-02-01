Brooklyn Nets will visit Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center this Wednesday, February 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Golden 1 Center this Wednesday, February 2, at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a losing streak. They have 7 consecutive losses and have won only 2 of their last 10. At some point they had been very close to 10th place in the Western Conference, the last one that gives a place in the Play-in, but this streak has taken them far away from the Portland Trail Blazers (who are taking the last place in the postseason). The Kings must win to leave behind this bad moment.

The Brooklyn Nets are also on a losing streak. They were very close to the first places, but the streak of 4 consecutive losses has taken them away from the top of the standings, and now they are in sixth place. In this game they will seek to leave this bad moment behind and be able to approach the leaders of the Eastern Conference again.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Sacramento Kings will play against Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, February 2 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Golden 1 Center, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. They both come with negative streaks, and they will seek to break them and leave behind the bad moment.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, February 2, at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBCSCA, YES.

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the Nets will be chosen as the favorites for this game, since despite coming on a losing streak, they are superior to the Kings.

