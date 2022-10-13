Sacramento Kings will face Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA preseason game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that broke negative records last season, so in this one they need to recover from a negative 2021/2022. On the Sacramento Kings side, they broke the sad record (previously held by the Los Angeles Clippers) for the most consecutive seasons without qualifying for the playoffs with 16. Clearly this year their goal should be that that number does not continue to grow.

The Los Angeles Lakers of 2021/2022 were listed, and for very good reason, as the biggest failure in NBA history. It is that they had a template full of stars, such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis among others. Many even thought that they would be candidates for the title. Despite this, they could even reach the Play-in. Without a doubt a lot to improve this season.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

All the teams want to arrive in the best way at the start of the season. And above all, the two protagonists of this game, who undoubtedly have many things to change compared to what their performances were last season, where neither of them could even qualify for the Play-in.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to have a somewhat superior performance, since despite the many changes that have been made to their roster, they still have a great team, without a doubt to at least be in the Playoffs. As for the Kings, if they don't want to continue breaking negative records, they must qualify for the season.

How to Watch or Live Stream Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Saturday, October 14 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: League Pass, Kings.com, SPECSN.

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. Either way, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to be picked as favorites.

