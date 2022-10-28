Sacramento Kings will receive Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

For a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, the Miami Heat will visit the Sacramento Kings. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals broke a sad record for the franchise in 2021/2022: they completed 16 consecutive seasons without qualifying for the Playoffs (breaking the previous record, which was held by the Los Angeles Clippers). This year, their main objective is to prevent that number from continuing to grow, although at the moment it seems difficult for that to happen: they are 0-4. Without a doubt, they need victory.

The Miami Heat also did not have a good start. The last conference finalists have a win/loss record of 2-4, which at the moment leaves them in 10th position, which would allow them to go to the Play-in. In any case, the Heat are expected to be one of the best teams of the season, and at the moment they are looking for a victory that will allow them to improve this negative record.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Storylines

This game will be the first between both teams this season. On the one hand, the Miami Heat, candidates to be among the teams that fight for the first places, did not start the season, they are 2-4 and of course they seek to have a positive record. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, lost their first four matches and are looking for their first win of the season.

How to Watch or Live Stream Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, October 29 at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Miami Heat are the favorites with -175 odds, while for the victory of the Sacramento Kings, the site gives +150 odds.

