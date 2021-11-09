Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen continues to take swipes at Michael Jordan. Now, he even tried to discredit MJ's legendary 'Flu Game' in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Even non-basketball fans have heard of Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. The Chicago Bulls legend was shaking with a fever due to food intoxication, yet he delivered with 38 points to lead his team to a pivotal victory.

That was one of the pinnacle moments of MJ's incredible career. And, even among all the accolades and great memories, it will always be one that stands out as a demonstration of character, competitiveness, and that 'it' factor that Jordan always had.

Now, however, Jordan's number 1 sidekick Scottie Pippen is using that game as yet another publicity stunt to promote his book, which basically consists of dozens of pages thrashing Jordan.

Scottie Pippen Says No One Talks About His 'Bad Back' Game

“I don’t see too many ‘Bad Back’ games but I do see ‘Flu Games’," the Bulls legend said on a radio interview, stating that he was also hurt during Jordan's epic 38-point outburst.

Maybe Pippen should've added that no one talks about that game because he was rather awful from start to finish, logging just 17 points on 17 shots and struggling to run up and down the court with an injury.

There's no denying that Scottie Pippen is one of the greatest two-way players to ever do it and it's a fact that the Bulls would have never become a dynasty without him. Jordan owes him a lot of credit for the incredible career he had.

But Pippen would've never had accomplished anything without MJ either, and he'll eventually have to deal with the fact that people will always love, look up to, and respect Jordan more simply because he was better.

It's kind of sad to see that Pippen has come to this point just to draw the attention he always felt he was deserving of. He made millions of dollars and had an incredible career now tainted by his pettiness and jealousy.