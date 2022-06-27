Since the 1996-1997 season the league has been tracking play-by-play stats and in one of those stats list Ibaka leads an incredible record that no other active player could reach in this decade.

The Milwaukee Bucks had a good season with 51 wins and 31 losses, but that was not enough for the Bucks to play in the 2022 NBA Finals as their role during the playoffs was dismal and disappointing.

But the upcoming 2022-2023 season could be different for the Bucks since one of the players who came to the team to change things is Serge Ibaka (NBA Champion with Raptors), he came from the Los Angeles Clippers after playing four seasons with the Toronto Raptors and another six with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Serge Ibaka knows what it's like to play in the postseason, twelve almost uninterrupted appearances from 2010 to 2022 with the only exception during 2015-2016, which would also be his last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Serge Ibaka holds a unique dunk block record like no other active NBA player

The NBA is tracking play-by-play stats since the 1996-1997 season, before that the stats were more generalized and valuable data was lost for decades but thanks to that Serge Ibaka is the player with the most blocked dunk attempts since the aforementioned season with 141 blocked attempts.

Serge Ibaka is number one on the top ten list with blocked dunk attempts, second best is Alonzo Mourning with 132 and third on the list is Dikembe Mutombo with 129, but eight of the 10 players on the list are retired, only Ibaka and Brook Lopez are the active players.

Serge Ibaka - 141 Alonzo Mourning - 132 Dikembe Mutombo - 129 Tim Duncan - 111 Theo Ratliff - 89 Joel Przybilla - 89 Jermaine O'Neal - 87 Emeka Okafor - 81 Brook Lopez - 78 Amar'e Stoudemire – 77

**Data by @NBAcrazystats