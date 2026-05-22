LeBron James says Victor Wembanyama can do things NBA has never seen before

LeBron James doesn't usually talk much about other players, but this time he dedicated a full analysis to Victor Wembanyama regarding what he might be capable of achieving in the NBA.

LeBron James is leading the chorus of praise for the San Antonio Spurs‘ rising superstar, claiming that Victor Wembanyama possesses a skillset the league has never witnessed. Following a recent interview, the Lakers legend emphasized that the French phenom is far more than just a physical marvel, highlighting his deep understanding of basketball fundamentals.

“He has the ability to do things that we haven’t seen in our league ever,” James remarked during a Mind The Game interview. LeBron noted that Wembanyama‘s maturity is evident in his approach to the professional game, adding, “You could tell by the way he talks, you could tell by his demeanor, like you know he knows the game.“

James also pointed out the historical luck of the Spurs franchise in landing transformative big men throughout the decades. “San Antonio continues to get lucky as f— with these generational, talented, IQ, smart guys,” he said, specifically referencing the lineage that includes Hall of Famers David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

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Is Wemby the future for the Spurs?

LeBron is particularly impressed by the “horse blinders” mentality Wembanyama shares with past Spurs legends, noting that for Victor, “the mission is the mission, and that is all that matters.” This dead-serious focus has already translated into historic production, with the young center averaging over 25 points and 11.5 rebounds in the 2025-26 season.

LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama:



“He has the ability to do things that we haven’t seen in our league ever.



You could tell by the way he talks, you could tell by his demeanor, like you know he knows the game, he was taught the game the right way.



And San Antonio continues to… pic.twitter.com/5B2OaI7r3v — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) May 21, 2026

Wembanyama has almost single-handedly revitalized the San Antonio defense, leading the NBA in blocks and forcing opponents to completely abandon the paint. His ability to hit step-back threes at his height makes him a matchup nightmare that even a veteran like James admits is “pretty remarkable to see” in person.

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If Wembanyama can continue this trajectory, he is expected to push the Spurs back into championship contention much faster than typical rebuilding timelines suggest. With the front office focused on surrounding him with elite playmakers, the “Wemby era” looks set to dominate the Western Conference for the next decade and beyond.