Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight for Spurs vs OKC in Game 3 of 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals?

A late injury update is expected to shape Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, with De’Aaron Fox dealing with a lingering ankle issue that has already disrupted his 2026 Western Conference Finals run.

De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined.

He has not played in consecutive outings after re-aggravating the issue earlier in the playoffs, leaving his availability dependent on pregame testing and swelling response. Mitch Johnson‘s team has taken a cautious approach with him.

The Spurs are expected to make a final decision close to tip-off, while the Thunder continue to adjust their defensive game plan around the possibility of facing or avoiding San Antonio’s primary perimeter creator.

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How and when did De’Aaron Fox get injured?

De’Aaron Fox is dealing with a right ankle sprain that was aggravated during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, forcing him to miss multiple games for the San Antonio Spurs against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

De’aaron Fox shoots the ball against Julius Randle #30 of the Timberwolves (Source: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

He originally picked up the injury during the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves and later re-aggravated it late in the postseason, which led to him being ruled out for Game 1 and also missing Game 2.

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The Spurs have treated the situation as a day-to-day issue, but the recurring nature of the ankle sprain has made his availability highly uncertain heading into each game. Even after attempting pregame warmups, they ultimately decided to hold him out to avoid further risk during a tightly contested playoff series.

How has De’Aaron Fox been playing with the Spurs?

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the key offensive engines for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 playoffs, averaging strong production as a primary ball-handler and scorer when healthy.

He was consistently contributing across points, assists and transition creation alongside Victor Wembanyama. When on the court, he provides elite speed in transition and pressure in isolation situations.

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When could De’Aaron Fox return to play?

De’Aaron Fox is considered day-to-day for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, with his return depending on his response during pregame warmups.

The San Antonio Spurs have consistently labeled him as questionable rather than ruled out long-term, with medical staff evaluating him on a game-by-game basis depending on swelling, mobility, and pain tolerance.

Reports from ESPN indicate he has attempted light activity before games, but the team has held him out when he has not been fully comfortable pushing off explosively — a key factor in his role as their primary downhill creator.

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If cleared,he would immediately reclaim his role as San Antonio’s lead perimeter initiator, especially important in a series where the Spurs have struggled with ball security and half-court creation in his absence.