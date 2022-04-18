Kyrie Irving isn't a fan favorite in Boston and for very good reasons. The team gave away a lot to get him, he vowed to re-sign with them, and left in the offseason. Moreover, he openly called his teammates out and was far from the leader they needed.

Celtics fans are harsh. They've let Kyrie know that they have no sympathy for him whatsoever, and Irving has done little to help his case, either. From stomping on the logo, to burning sage before games, and even calling them a 'scorned ex-girlfriend,' he's done it all.

But now, it seems like Kyrie has finally had it with Celtics fans. He gave them the finger, told them to suck his d***, and will have to dig deep into his pockets to pay multiple fines. That's why Shaquille O'Neal called him out and told him to stop whining.

Shaq Calls Kyrie A Whiner Over His Attitude Against Celtics Fans

“It’s part of the game," Shaq said. "The best thing you can do is stay a consummate professional, and send they a** home at the end of the series. That’s the best thing you can do. I had a conversation with Bill Russell, and he told me some things I never knew and they had to go through."

"If you persevere and become one of the greatest big men of all time, that’s the type of action I want," Shaq added. "That’s the type of professional I want to be. Muhammad Ali, Kareem, Jackie Robinson, all the people who made it, paved the way for us to be able to be here, be professional. They had to hear some real stuff. I react by whoever is on the court, bustin their a** and sending them home. That’s how you react, you don’t cry and whine about it. Boston, Philly, New York, they don’t care about that press conference. Game 2, they gon’ be talking more (sh*t). They gon’ be doing more things and more antics. They don’t care about that in Boston. Just play and win the game. It’s just basketball, I don’t want to hear all that.”

To be fair, there's only so much a person can and should tolerate and fans often cross that line. Then again, Shaq has a valid point right there. Do you hate them? Fine, send them home then.