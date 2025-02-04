In the never-ending GOAT debate in the NBA, two or three names consistently emerge at the top, depending on who you ask. But for one player often included in that conversation, Allen Iverson was among the toughest competitors he ever faced. Known for his relentless dedication and unmatched skill, Iverson cemented himself as a Philadelphia 76ers legend.

With dazzling moves and a unique shooting touch, Iverson carved out his place among the league’s elite. These days, he enjoys watching games and frequently shares his insights on various platforms, discussing both his career and the evolution of the league.

However, seven years ago, during an interview with Michael Rapaport on Fox Sports Big 3, Iverson reflected on his prime years and a moment when he felt disrespected by then-NBA commissioner David Stern. Specifically, he took issue with the league’s 2005 dress code policy, which he believed unfairly targeted players like him.

“I felt disrespected in that way [referring to the 2005 dress code rule], but not for having an attitude or anything like that, because I don’t care,” Iverson said. “I feel like some of these outfits nowadays, if the commissioner or whoever’s in charge saw just one of them back then, they would have said, ‘Oh, okay, we need to implement another dress code.'”

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson couldn’t believe how NBA players dressed those days

Allen Iverson has always been outspoken about his style, and he didn’t hold back when discussing today’s NBA fashion trends. In the conversation with Rapaport, the Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on how players dress before games. “I’m watching what these dudes are doing, and I was like, ‘I would never be this bad right here,’” Iverson said.

He went on to reflect on his signature look and how it defined his era. “I carried my crossover all the way into the Hall of Fame. That’s what mattered to me,” Iverson said. “But I don’t want to be one of those guys complaining about how they dress now. I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m the grumpy old man.”

The Sixers legend was never a fan of the NBA’s dress code policy, emphasizing that his style was always an authentic reflection of himself. “I wore what I would wear to the gym if I wasn’t in the NBA,” Iverson explained. “This is just how I dress, always has been, always will be.”

Iverson recalls his rocky relationship with Celtics fans

Playing against the Boston Celtics was never easy for Iverson, and it wasn’t just because of the competition on the court. The passionate Boston crowd made their feelings known every time he stepped into TD Garden. “I remember going there, and the only thing I heard were boos all over the place,” Iverson recalled. “Every time I touched the ball—didn’t matter if I was taking it out of bounds—all I heard was: ‘Boo! Boo!’”

What made it even more surreal for him was seeing Celtics fans wearing his jersey while still heckling him. “I was like, ‘How are all these people in here wearing my uniform and still booing me?’” Iverson said. But over time, he came to appreciate the dynamic. “It’s one of those love-to-hate-you things,” Iverson admitted. “They’re fans of mine, but at that moment, they bleed green.”