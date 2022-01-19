Even though he still refuses to suit up and play, the Philadelphia 76ers turned down another huge offer for Ben Simmons. Check out what the Detroit Pistons offered for the All-Star.

Ben Simmons' camp has let the Philadelphia 76ers know that he plans to sit out the remainder of the season if he's not traded by February 10th. However, Daryl Morey would rather keep him and not use him than let him go at a discount.

Word around the league is that no team was going to meet Morey's steep price for a player who wants out. Then again, it seems like the Sixers' GM asking price for Simmons has gone from high to delusional.

According to a recent report, the Detroit Pistons made quite an appealing offer for the former first overall pick. However, Morey still stood by his word and simply turned it down without a lot of consideration.

NBA Rumors: Pistons Make Huge Offer For Ben Simmons, Still Not Enough For Sixers

(via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report)

"The situation in Philadelphia hasn’t changed since July: Daryl Morey’s front office has thus far rebuffed any Simmons offer that hasn’t included an All-Star-caliber partner for Joel Embiid who’s on the Sixers’ wish list.

The Pistons’ package of Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick, for example, was not met with much enthusiasm by Philadelphia brass, league sources told B/R. But when that deal construct began to circle around rival NBA front offices this fall, it also alerted teams to Grant’s surprising availability."

The Sixers crave a player like Jerami Grant, a guy who can guard one through five and also get his own on the offensive end. Kelly Olynyk would give them a matchup-base weapon and three-point shooter, while Saddiq Bey has shown plenty of promise since entering the league.

Add a first-round pick to that mix (which is likely to be a high lottery pick given the Pistons' terrible season) and you have yourself a great trade package. It has the salary-filler, the borderline All-Star, the promising young player, and a valuable pick. What else could you ask for?

It's unlikely that any other team will make a better offer for Simmons at this point. And it's not because he isn't worth it but because his real trade value continues to plummet by the day. Hopefully, Morey and the Sixers won't regret this decision.