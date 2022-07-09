Controversial NBA analyst Skip Bayless didn't mince his words and fired back at Russell Westbrook for calling him out on social media. Check out what he said.

For years, bonafide hater Skip Bayless has had plenty of things to say about Russell Westbrook, none of them good, of course. Just like it happens with LeBron James or Stephen Curry, nothing will ever be good enough to make Skip swallow his pride.

Westbrook was an easy target last season, though. His play for the Los Angeles Lakers was subpar at best, so Skip had a field day night in and night out nitpicking on one of his favorite players to criticize.

Needless to say, Westbrook doesn't care for Bayless or his comments. So, he called him out on Twitter after the controversial pundit once again called him 'Westbrick', a nickname he coined years ago.

NBA News: Skip Bayless Goes On Full Rant, Calls Out Russell Westbrook Again

Truth to form, Skip just wasn't going to let it go. Westbrook fell right into his trap , he made the most to turn him into yet another publicity stunt, calling him out on his podcast and stating that he doesn't get to play the victim this time:

"I'm sorry, but enough is finally enough," Bayless said. "This time, I'm not just gonna sit back and shrug and roll my eyes and confine my reaction to another private vent with my wife, Ernestine. Not this time. Enough."

"This time, I'm not gonna let Russell Westbrook turn Russ back into a victim and me back into a villain," Bayless added. "I don't care who's on my side as long as I am speaking the truth. And in this case, I was so convinced I was speaking the truth that I can't see how anyone couldn't be on my side about what I tweeted at Russell Westbrook."

Most people who've been around the league for quite some time know better than to give Skip Bayless an ounce of attention. But Westbrook has had enough, and honestly, it's hard to blame him.

We already know that everything that comes out of Skip Bayless' mouth or hands should be taken with a full spoon of salt. But then again, Westbrook does need to perform accordingly to the expectations.