Spurs’ Devin Vassell defends Stephon Castle over questionable fouls received vs OKC

The San Antonio Spurs star commented on the altercation he had with Oklahoma City Thunder players while defending his teammate Stephon Castle.

The series between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is reaching a level and intensity that has not been seen in a long time in the NBA, and that brings about controversial situations and altercations between players, which is where Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle come in.

Devin Vassell got into a heated altercation with Ajay Mitchell in the third quarter after the Thunder’s second foul on Stephon Castle within a matter of minutes, where on both plays the former Rookie of the Year could have seriously injured himself.

Following the game, Devin Vassell spoke to the media and addressed the altercation that broke out. “Just have my teammates back. That’s my brother. The first play, it’s a basketball play, you try and make a play, but I mean two times in a row he’s about to go for a dunk, it just looked like he pushed him. That could be a dangerous play, so I just want to have my teammates back.”

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How the altercation was resolved

The play was ruled a flagrant foul on Ajay Mitchell for pushing Castle in the back while he was in the air, making it an unnecessary play. Additionally, Mitchell and Vassell received a double technical foul, and the game continued with two free throws and possession for the Spurs.

Stephon Castle of San Antonio Spurs.

On both possessions, the Thunder players did everything they could to stop Castle from going up for a fastbreak dunk or layup. However, Vassell felt that there was a certain level of hostility and recklessness on the second play.

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“Yeah, I mean, it’s the playoffs, it’s a lot of stuff that physicality, grabbing, holding, all that, and all that just builds up. So it’s a lot of, I guess, a little bit of animosity building up, and I’m cool with that.”

Vassell’s great performance

Vassell’s solid start was pivotal in the Spurs’ 15-0 start to the game; however, he could not sustain the rhythm throughout the night as the defending NBA champions, the Thunder, eventually bounced back and stole Game 3 with a 123-108 win.

The 25-year-old wing ended the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while going 6-12 from the field (50.0 FG%) and 3-6 from the three-point range (50.0 3P%).