Spurs’ Mitch Johnson shares positive injury update on De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper ahead of Game 4 vs OKC

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson provided injury updates and the status for De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper ahead of Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The San Antonio Spurs face a crucial matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 after losing Game 3 at home in the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals, leaving the series 2-1 in favor of OKC. Something that has them worried is the status of their stars, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, but Mitch Johnson came out to offer an update.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson expects both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

A stout backcourt should give the Spurs a better chance of prevailing in what feels like a must-win contest at the Frost Bank Center. Fox made his series debut on Friday after nursing an ankle injury and scored 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists in a 123-108 loss. He suffered a setback in the third quarter but returned a few minutes later.

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Harper pushed through an adductor issue and totaled six points on 2-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes of action. Ideally, both guards will look like their normal selves the next time out.

De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The complicated situation for the Spurs

There will be a palpable sense of desperation permeating the building. Common sense dictates that no team, including a 62-20 Spurs squad, can defeat OKC three straight times, so Johnson must construct a sensible game plan. Fox and Harper would presumably be important components of that blueprint.

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The former ranked second on the team in scoring and assists during the regular season and is an established veteran star who can ease the burden on Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. The latter can attack the rim and force turnovers. If they fulfill their usual responsibilities, San Antonio should have a good opportunity to tie the NBA series.

In Game 4, what could be the first definitive turning point of the series is at stake. If OKC win, it would establish a 3-1 lead against the Spurs, something that is highly difficult to overcome, especially against this team that is incredibly tough to beat. If the Spurs win, we have a long series ahead with the scent of a Game 7.