Victor Wembanyama reveals frustration after Thunder take series lead

Victor Wembanyama couldn't stay silent after how difficult the first three games against the Oklahoma City Thunder have been, revealing that while there is some frustration, they can still move forward.

Victor Wembanyama is opening up about the mounting pressure on the San Antonio Spurs after falling into a 2-1 series deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following a tough home loss in Game 3, the young star acknowledged that the postseason has brought a level of intensity and adversity that many on his team are experiencing for the first time.

“It’s my first playoffs, it’s the first playoffs for many of us. Of course there was going to be hard trials you know, it’s to be expected,” Wembanyama stated during his post-game availability. He remained optimistic about the challenge ahead, noting that despite the current scoreboard, the team is entering a phase where “now we’re going to see what we’re made of.”

Wembanyama was particularly self-critical regarding his impact on the rest of the roster during the Game 3 defeat. “I feel like I have trouble making my teammates better right now… I need to be more of a team player,” he admitted, pointing out that the Thunder’s veteran poise and physical play have forced him to rethink his approach.

Advertisement

Can the Spurs recover from this hole?

San Antonio currently finds itself in a precarious position after losing home-court advantage to a Thunder squad that looks incredibly disciplined. Head coach Mitch Johnson highlighted the difficulty of the situation, noting that the team got ahead of themselves while trying to close the gap, and admitted that “that’s a tough team to play out of a hole against.”

Victor Wembanyama on facing a deficit for the first time this playoffs and gunning for a response in Game 4:



“It’s my first playoffs, it’s the first playoffs for many of us. Of course there was going to be hard trials you know, it’s to be expected. But now we’re going to see… pic.twitter.com/P2lC0gEUY3 — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) May 23, 2026

To turn the series around, the Spurs will need to significantly tighten their rotations and find a way to counter the Thunder’s physical defense, which Wembanyama described as being “more smart about it” due to their experience. Adjusting to that physicality will be the primary focus for San Antonio as they look to steal a win on the road.

Advertisement

Winning Game 4 is non-negotiable for San Antonio if they hope to avoid a 3-1 hole that historically few teams have ever escaped. Wembanyama emphasized that while Oklahoma City has the edge in experience right now, the Spurs simply “got to find the answers” immediately to ensure their historic 2025-26 NBA playoff run doesn’t come to an abrupt end.