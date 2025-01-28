Spurs star Victor Wembanyama confirms major decision about his future outside the NBA

Last week, the San Antonio Spurs found themselves in the midst of an unusual schedule, traveling to Paris for two NBA games against the Indiana Pacers. The team split the series, with one win and one loss. However, it was Victor Wembanyama who emerged as the central figure of the trip, as fans flocked to support their hometown star. At the same time, the 21-year-old center confirmed a pivotal decision about his future plans.

In an interview with Le Progres, Jean-Pierre Hunckler, president of the French Basketball Federation (FFBB), confirmed that Wembanyama had committed to representing France at EuroBasket 2025. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 14 across Latvia, Cyprus, Finland, and Poland.

“He assured me that, barring any physical issues, he will be there for EuroBasket 2025,” Hunckler said, emphasizing that the only potential obstacle would be an unforeseen injury or other uncontrollable circumstance. Absent that, Wembanyama will be a key figure in the tournament.

The FFBB president further praised Wembanyama’s dedication to French basketball, acknowledging the star’s sense of responsibility and commitment, even amid the rigorous demands of an NBA season. “The luck we have is that he is a young man with a good head and who thinks about French basketball and its development,” Hunckler added.

Victor Wembanyama of Team France dribbles against Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States during the Gold Medal game in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Wembanyama’s dedication to France

Victor’s confirmation to the French Federation comes a few months after he first addressed his intentions publicly. In late 2024, Wembanyama, like other NBA stars such as Luka Doncic, expressed his desire to participate in EuroBasket 2025.

“It’s clearly my goal to play for the French team every summer,” Wemby said in an interview with L’Equipe. “There’s always time to play for the French team… You just have to sacrifice a bit of your physical preparation for the season after.”

Wembanyama’s international track record

Should Wembanyama remain healthy and follow through on his commitment to EuroBasket 2025, it will mark his second major international tournament appearance. He missed EuroBasket 2022 due to injury and opted out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to focus on his NBA rookie season with the Spurs.

His first major international tournament came during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he played a pivotal role in leading France to the final. Although the team fell to the United States, Wembanyama’s contributions were undeniable, as he averaged 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across six games en route to the silver medal.

