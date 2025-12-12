Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama receives praise from an NBA legend

Victor Wembanyama continues to separate himself from the rest of the NBA landscape, standing out as a rare anomaly whose skill set is seldom seen. The San Antonio Spurs are leaning heavily on the 21 year old phenom as the foundation of their present and future, and the trust within the organization is unmistakable. Now, that belief is echoed by one of the most dominant figures the league has ever seen, Shaquille O’Neal.

During a recent appearance on The Dunker Spot, O’Neal made it clear that Wembanyama operates beyond any traditional comparison. When Shaq speaks with restraint rather than bravado, it carries weight. This time, his message was rooted in admiration, as he openly acknowledged that the Spurs star exists outside his own basketball framework.

“This kid, he has a whole different category,” O’Neal said when discussing Wembanyama. “He can go inside, he can go outside, he can shoot the three. He’s in his own lane. So like him getting tutelage from me probably wouldn’t help his game out.” The Hall of Famer was unequivocal, emphasizing that Wembanyama’s versatility defies the conventional mold of dominant centers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Neal went further, explaining that if there were a figurative college for elite big men, Wembanyama would be enrolled elsewhere. He referenced Hakeem Olajuwon as the ideal mentor, noting that the Spurs star already trained with the former Rockets legend during the offseason. “He went to Hakeem University,” O’Neal said. “I don’t really have a curriculum for him. He’s just really good.”

Shaquille O’Neal during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Advertisement

What Shaquille O’Neal’s comments mean for Wembanyama

O’Neal’s endorsement of Olajuwon as the guiding influence carries real substance. Wembanyama worked closely with Olajuwon this past summer, focusing on footwork, balance, and efficiency in the post. It was a natural fit, rooted in development rather than headlines.

Advertisement

see also NBA teams with fewer playoff appearances: Which franchises rarely reach the postseason?

For the Spurs, this recognition serves as validation rather than pressure. Their franchise centerpiece does not need to be reshaped into something familiar. He needs freedom, patience, and the right voices around him as his game continues to evolve at an elite pace.

Advertisement

Wembanyama’s anticipated return

According to Shams Charania, Victor Wembanyama is listed as probable to return Saturday after missing time with a calf strain. The timing aligns with a high profile matchup against Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals, marking a significant moment for the Spurs.

Wembanyama has missed 12 of the Spurs’ first 24 games this NBA season, yet his impact remains undeniable. He is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three point range. When he is on the floor, the Spurs look like a team with direction, confidence, and a generational cornerstone leading the way.

Advertisement