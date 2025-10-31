Shaquille O’Neal reveals why he has so much trust in the Warriors’ veteran starting five during the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have had a strong start to the season, but there is room for improvement. They came off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, yet there are positive takeaways. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has taken notice of the Warriors’ performance, especially their veteran core.

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, O’Neal was asked about his expectations for Golden State this season and their early performance. The former NBA star and analyst responded with high praise, even stating that he trusts the Warriors’ playoff starting five more than any other combination in the league, referring to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga.

“Love how they’re playing. I trust that five in the playoffs more than I trust any other five,” O’Neal said. “Steph, Jimmy, Draymond, old man Al Horford — that experience alone will be very important. Then you’ve got a young guy like Kuminga, who’s mixing it up very well. So, when it comes to the postseason, having that experience, slowing the game down, and always making the right critical decisions, I like that lineup a lot.”

The Warriors’ starting five works best when everyone is healthy, and that is the goal for this season: to keep Curry, Butler, Green, Horford, and Kuminga in peak condition. Head coach Steve Kerr is managing minutes carefully, knowing that the playoffs are when this lineup will be tested and can truly shine.

Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Something else to consider for the Warriors

Another factor to keep in mind is the potential trade of Jonathan Kuminga between November and December. Fans are now evaluating the situation differently, given Kuminga’s impressive performances in recent games.

Kuminga is quickly becoming a key and indispensable piece for the Warriors. Without him, the team lacks youthful energy and physical advantages. Brandin Podziemski can provide some support, but he has different strengths and has shown inconsistent play so far this NBA season.

For now, the Warriors’ future carries some uncertainty, but the veteran presence on the team is formidable. The combination of talent, effort, experience, and the drive to win another championship gives the Warriors a strong foundation to remain competitive.