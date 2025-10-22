Trending topics:
Doncic joins Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in exclusive Lakers record at NBA season opener

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss in the NBA season opener, Luka Doncic joined Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in achieving an exclusive franchise record.

By Gianni Taina

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during an NBA game.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during an NBA game.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the NBA regular season on the wrong foot, falling 119–109 to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener. With LeBron James sidelined due to injury, Luka Doncic took center stage for the Lakers. Despite being unable to lead his team to victory, the Slovenian star joined Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in an exclusive franchise record.

Doncic was unstoppable in the loss, finishing with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. According to the NBA, he became the first Laker since Elgin Baylor (1959) and Kobe Bryant (2007) to score 40 or more points in a season opener.

That wasn’t the only milestone for Doncic. As noted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, he also joined Shaquille O’Neal as just the second Laker to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a season opener.

Doncic’s night went beyond Lakers history. With his 40-point, 10-rebound, and five-assist performance, Real Sports reported that Doncic matched a mark previously achieved only by Michael Jordan in the 1989 season opener, when Jordan scored 54 points in a Chicago Bulls win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Luka Doncic during the NBA season opener vs the Warriors. (Getty Images)

Luka Doncic during the NBA season opener vs the Warriors. (Getty Images)

Doncic on his improvements

When Doncic arrived in Los Angeles, questions arose about his defensive effort and physical condition. But after a focused preseason, the 26-year-old appears to have improved those qualities — and it’s already showing in games.

I think I’m getting better on the defensive end,” Doncic said during his postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’m just trying to get more involved, more communication [with my teammates]. But overall, 41 minutes — I like that”.

The Lakers star also eased any concerns after spending extra time in the training room following the game to receive treatment on his right hip. “It’s probably nothing,” Doncic explained. “I just felt it a little bit because my hip went the opposite way. Felt it a little bit, but it’s probably nothing”.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
