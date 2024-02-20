Mark Jackson paved the way for this era of Golden State Warriors basketball. Then, Steve Kerr took it to the next level, turning them into the team to beat and the latest NBA dynasty.

Unfortunately, not all players age the same way. Injuries, tough luck, and an ever-changing game can take a toll on a star, and that seems to be the case with two-thirds of their core.

Stephen Curry continues to be a superstar, but Draymond Green’s antics and Klay Thompson’s shooting woes have hurt the team this season. With that in mind, their sharpshooting point guard shared his thoughts on what’s to come.

Curry Hopes The Championship Core Ends ‘The Right Way’

“[Staying together] That’s always been a motivator for us,” Curry told Malika Andrews. “I think the way that we talk about it is, we want to not only end our career as a Warrior, we want to continue to compete at a very high very level. But you want to end it the right way.”

Steph talked about how much things have changed and how tough it’s been for them this season. Still, he has faith in this team’s ability to get over the hump and go back to its winning ways:

“We’ve been through a lot this year, the three of us,” Curry continued. “Especially with Draymond’s absence for a while, with Klay taking on a new role, the new cast of characters that we have that are right alongside in this journey. I think it’s extremely possible to accomplish both. We just have to protect the identity of who we are the best we can and I think we’re moving in that right direction.”

As of now, the Warriors sit one game over .500 and at the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Still, they’re the last team you want to come across in a potential seven-game series.