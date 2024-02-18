The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world when the word got out on their desire to trade for LeBron James. That was especially shocking because they didn’t make a single move before the trade deadline.

Stephen Curry had asked for help, and the Warriors looked like a flawed team in desperate need of an improvement. Still, Mike Dunleavy Jr. chose not to break up their current core.

With that in mind, team owner Joe Lacob was pretty much forced to explain his team’s rather shocking approach to the NBA trade deadline, and he had some interesting things to say.

Warriors Were Happy With Their Team

“Well, first of all, backwards is never an option, not for me, not for us,” Lacob told The Athletic. “I know that people would say it should be. But I don’t think we’re ever going to be sellers in a situation like this in a big way. But you know, there were things we could’ve done that might’ve looked that way, that might’ve been setting us up for something better next year.”

More than that, the business mogul claimed that he felt like the team had found its stride before the trade deadline, which is why they didn’t see a big need to make moves:

“(But) I think the team has found something. I think our coaching staff has found something,” Lacob added. “I’m extremely high on what I’ve seen, we all should be, over the last, what, 11 games or so, 12 games. When Draymond came back, he’s changed everything. The lineup with Draymond at center and Andrew (Wiggins) and the ascension, of course, of JK, along with Steph and Klay (Thompson) or Steph and (Brandin Podziemski), both lineups, actually, looks great. We’re pretty fast and great ball movement and we’re scoring and we’re playing better defense, so it impacted the trade deadline.”

This is a valid approach, but it could also be a costly one. The Warriors could rally late and be at their best when it matters the most, but if that’s not the case, they will have wasted another year of Curry’s prime.