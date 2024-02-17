The Golden State Warriors made the rounds last week in all NBA circles. They surprised the entire community when an ESPN report revealed that they tried to trade for LeBron James.

Per the report, the Warriors spent 24 hours trying to convince James to leave Southern California and take his talents to the Bay area to team up with Stephen Curry.

The idea was pitched by fellow Klutch Sports client Draymond Green, who’s also quite close with the Los Angeles Lakers veteran. However, he decided to stay put in Hollywood. With that in mind, team owner Joe Lacob explained his reasoning behind this trade attempt.

Warriors Owner Says They Have An Aggressive Culture

“We have a culture that is very aggressive,” Lacob said on The TK Show. “We’re always going to try to be aggressive, we’re going to try to put the best team on the court. And if it costs a lot of money, it’s gonna cost a lot of money. We’re willing to invest in it. We do those things, hopefully at the right time, not the wrong time.”

Lacob still thinks the Warriors have more than enough talent in their ranks to pursue another NBA championship. Still, all great things can be better, and this roster isn’t the exception to that rule:

“That was an incredibly aggressive move that we made where I think half of our roster went away in order to accomplish it,” Lacob said. “We felt, even though, we had a really good team we could be better.”

At the end of the day, this may have been for the best. James and Steph have been rivals for too long, and watching them team up may have hurt their legacy at this point in their careers.