During the Golden State Warriors' road game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Stephen Curry has broken Ray Allen's record for the most 3-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

It was only a matter of time before Stephen Curry became the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made. The Golden State Warriors superstar has broken a record owned by Ray Allen since 2011.

After trying so hard over the last few weeks, Curry headed into Tuesday night's showdown against the New York Knicks just two three-pointers away from breaking Allen's 2,973 mark and he didn't fail to make history.

This fuels Steph's case as the best shooter of all time as he also has the opportunity to take off in the list and set an unprecedented milestone by surpassing the 3,000 three-pointers, leaving Allen's previous record way behind.

Stephen Curry surpasses Ray Allen for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Stephen Curry now owns an impressive record in the league that once again proves why he's one of the best to ever lace them up. Not only he's the player who scored the most three-pointers but reaching that feat also took him far less than it did to the previous record-holder.

While Ray Allen retired with 2,973 three-pointers after 1,300 games, Curry has already surpassed that mark playing less than 800 matches. So, we can imagine that, barring any setback, his record will be significantly better by the time he has as many appearances as Allen.

NBA's all-time leaders of 3-pointers made

With less than 800 games played, Curry already is the NBA all-time leader in three-pointers made and we can expect him to continue adding to that tally. This is how the top 10 of the list stands now: