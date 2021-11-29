The Golden State Warriors have silenced the critics with an electric start to the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Many people didn't expect the Dubs to be where they are by now, and Stephen Curry knows it.

The Golden State Warriors are taking the spotlight at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA regular season against all odds. Other teams like the new-look Los Angeles Lakers were expected to catch everyone's eye, but it's the Dubs who are stealing the headlines.

Stephen Curry, who has never stopped playing at his best, has carried his MVP-level from the previous season to the current one. The difference is that now he's finally getting support from the rest of his teammates.

With an impressive 18-2 record - the best in the league, the Warriors are proving they're for real this campaign, despite many people would have not believed it just a few months ago. But they're not to blame, according to Curry.

Warriors news: Stephen Curry understands doubts before this season

The Warriors' fantastic start to the new season could be understood as a perfect way for them to put the critics to rest and prove they should never have been doubted. But that's not how Stephen Curry sees it.

For him, results are part of the business, and the doubts his team has drawn were completely normal. Even with Steph, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, many people didn't believe they could win another NBA ring.

“Well, why would they think we could?” Curry told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “We had some of the worst situations happen with [Kevin Durant] getting hurt and leaving, Klay being out and then his Achilles, and our brand of basketball looked different with who was out there on the court.

“You have to understand how quickly things can change around the league... We always felt that if we could just get some pieces, we can be right back where we wanted to be. So we know we got a long way to go, but we heard all of it obviously about our team being done. And that's why I said, ‘Why wouldn’t they say that?’ because as great as it was for five years, it took a drastic downturn pretty quick.”

Stephen Curry gets honest on the Warriors' great start

Just like he understood the doubts around the Warriors before this fantastic start to the season, Curry still has his feet on the ground despite the recognition they enjoy now. "You have to win to get the attention," Curry told Yahoo Sports. "Even just looking out at the arena, the atmosphere is different. We’re traveling heavier now. It's a different energy around what we do.

"People probably don't believe this, but I never got too high on that sauce during our five-year run and I never got too low on it either. You’re just riding those waves. For me, it’s about motivation. We just want to win and we understand what comes with it and we want to be in that situation more than anything else because we've experienced that and we know how much fun it is."

This season, the Warriors are finally proving they have what it takes to push for another NBA championship. Curry doesn't have any hard feelings for the previous skepticism and he's just hoping that his team continues this way.