Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors failed in their quest to win a fifth championship in eight years. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers delivered a performance for the ages and advanced to the Western Conference finals where they’ll face the Denver Nuggets.

Though James and Anthony Davis were spectacular, they couldn’t have done it without the help of emerging players such as Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and, of course, Lonnie Walker.

Lonnie Walker was a clutch player during the series and Stephen Curry took notice of it. After the Lakers eliminated the Warriors, the star player had an amazing gift for Walker.

Lonnie Walker shows incredible gift from Steph Curry

After the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by Los Angeles in the Western Conference semifinals, Stephen Curry sat alone on the bench as the rest of his teammates congratulated the Lakers.

However, just a few seconds later, LeBron James approached him and hugged Curry in a classic moment which went viral on social media. Then, the best shooter of all time shared a very special moment with one of the surprising players in the series: Lonnie Walker.

Both exchanged some words and Walker seemed to ask Curry for a favor. Then, on social media, the Lakers’ player confirmed Steph gave him a signed with a very special message. “To Lonnie. Keep building! All love! Will never forgive you for Game 4.”

Lonnie Walker was spectacular in the final stretch of Game 4 at home against the Warriors. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to give the Lakers a thrilling 104-101 win.

LeBron James acknowledged that, without Lonnie, there was no chance. “It’s not even about tonight. I’ve been telling Lonnie to stay ready. We’re gonna need you at some point. For him to be as young as he is and to have that professionalism, come out, stay ready when his number is called. We don’t win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight.That’s for sure.”