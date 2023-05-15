The Golden State Warriors couldn’t get the job done in their campaign as reigning NBA champions. They failed to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and lost to a Western Conference team for the first time in the Steve Kerr era.

Stephen Curry didn’t particularly shot the ball well throughout the series, but he still managed to put up some huge numbers against the Lakers. His supporting cast, however, was subpar this time.

So, with all the chatter about Jordan Poole’s struggles and poor attitude, it seems like Curry has a strong message for him and every single one of his teammates that’s not looking to get better.

Stephen Curry May Have Taken A Shot At Jordan Poole

“Everybody’s going to get better. Everybody’s going to take the next step. Everybody’s going to learn the lessons that you learned this year and try to put them into use next year,” Curry said. “I don’t know what the opportunity is going to be. I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know what, sitting here right now, what Opening Night is going to look like in terms of who’s going to be asked to do what, but I have a lot of confidence in everybody being able to take advantage of the summer.”

“Add to your skill set. Add to your mental preparation for the year,” Curry added. “And the list of guys that kind of fall in that bucket, be ready to take those next steps because that’s the journey of your career that you’re always on. So, it’s just hard to say specifics right now about what it will look like because this league is crazy, and things can change really quickly.”

So, maybe he was indeed talking about Poole or Jonathan Kuminga — who also seemingly wanted a bigger role. Whatever the case, it seems like the Warriors star won’t tolerate anything but greatness going forward.