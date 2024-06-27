Steve Kerr spoke about the possibility of changing the final roster of Team USA before 2024 Paris Olympics.

Steve Kerr will lead a roster full of stars for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s going to be a historic reunion with legends such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Undoubtedly, the United States are favorites to win the gold medal and, considering the caliber of players, they should present one of the best versions ever. Of course, there’s no comparison with the 1992 Dream Team, but, France’s tournament could be really special.

Although the final squad has already been confirmed, the NBA playoffs left some stars with injury problems. For example, Joel Embiid and especially Kawhi Leonard.

However, Kerr just announced that he’s not thinking about replacements even though Leonard couldn’t finish the series against the Mavericks because of his right knee issues. “We’ve been in communication constantly. So, we expect all 12 guys to be ready to roll.”

LeBron James will lead Team USA (Getty Images)

Will Kawhi Leonard play in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

According to coach Steve Kerr, Kawhi Leonard will report on July 6th to the start of Team USA training camp toward the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We’ve been monitoring this all along. We have been in touch with Kawhi and his people, and he’s been working out now the last couple of weeks. So this is, obviously every roster spot is important. I’d leave everything out there as a possibility, based on injuries, based on preparation, whatever it is. But at this point, we fully expect all 12 guys to be ready to go.”

However, the coaching staff is absolutely prepared for any last-minute scenario in which Leonard finally says he is not ready.

“You just never know how these things are gonna play out, with injuries, things can happen. You just don’t know. So we’re in touch with everybody and we will continue to stay in touch with the whole group as we head into Vegas next week. And you never know how things play out. There’s always a chance for change.”

Which NBA stars will play in 2024 Paris Olympics?

This is the final roster for Team USA: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).