Following a challenging week in which his team lost twice, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a strong point on what's the team culture about. Here, check out what he had to say.

The expectations may have not been that high for the Golden State Warriors before the 2021-22 NBA season got underway. Following a disappointing campaign, many people didn't believe they would show a significant improvement.

Well, those who felt that way couldn't have been more wrong. The Dubs got off to such a strong start that their two defeats last week came as a complete shock, when it's something rather normal for other teams.

First, the Phoenix Suns ended their seven-game winning streak and a few days later San Antonio Spurs upset them at Chase Center. Steve Kerr is aware of the noise those defeats have made but explained why there's nothing to worry about.

Warriors news: Steve Kerr claims surviving to losses is part of a team's culture

After so many games riding on winning ways, the Warriors' recent defeats have drawn certain doubts and concern. Kerr, however, had an interesting take on how to process the latest upsets:

“If you can’t maintain your culture during the down times, then you don’t really have a culture,” said Kerr, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s just dependent on winning. The culture has to survive losing stretches."

And he looks satisfied with the place his team is at. “We’re 19-4, we’ve established a two-way dynamic with this team, we’ve guys who care, who fight for one another… we’re in a great place,” said Steve Kerr, as quoted by Clutchpoints.

He has a fair point. There was certain overreaction to just a couple of losses, when it's actually something normal that can happen to any team that has been winning for so long. And building a successful culture has to do not only with picking up victories but also with knowing how to respond when results don't come your way.