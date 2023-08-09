Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors changed the way NBA basketball was played. And while Stephen Curry’s presence obviously was the main reason, Draymond Green’s unique skill set also helped.

That’s why it’s not surprising to see that Coach Kerr is looking to replicate his flawless system with Team USA ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup in the Phillippines.

With that in mind, he’s set to use reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero as a small-ball five, as he believes he could bring a lot of the table with his shooting and playmaking.

Steve Kerr Confirms Paolo Banchero Will Play At Center

“He’s gonna play some 5,” Kerr told ESPN. “One of the things we really found in [2021] in the Tokyo Olympics was having a 5 who can push the ball and transition and create plays is very difficult for FIBA teams to handle.“

“So he can play some 4, as he showed, but he’ll play plenty of 5, as well,” the coach confirmed.

This version of Team USA is the youngest we’ve seen in ages, so there will be some growing pains. Then again, they’re talented enough to bring home the gold, even despite their lack of experience.