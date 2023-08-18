Team USA is gearing up for the FIBA World Cup without the main NBA stars. However, Steve Kerr is going to coach a roster full of talent, including players like Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, and Mikal Bridges among others.

The tune-up matchups they have had so far has given a great impression of the team, having won all four of them. They defeated Puerto Rico, a Luca Doncic-less Slovenia, Spain, and Greece for a combined 102 points.

This time, the competition that is scheduled to begin on August 25, may not have the US overwhelmingly above the rest. The coach of the Golden State Warriors aimed at the points of concern.

Steve Kerr on Team USA’s Rebounding and Turnovers

Kerr has led the Warriors to four championships in the last decade, largely thanks to having Stephen Curry in the lineup. However, there is no denying the head coach also did his part. One characteristic that defines Golden State is their preference for utilizing versatile players, even when they lack ideal size.

Precisely this idea is the one he’s been applying in their matchups, with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. According to Kerr getting rebounds is an area the team should emphasize, but they have solid there. The other concerning aspect are turnovers, which has been an issue more so than the rebounding.

“The concern is turnovers and rebounds. If we stay even on the possession game, I feel great about our chances against anybody. The way teams can beat us is if they get extra possessions and force a lot of turnovers and we’re not sharp and we’re not boxing out. And I’ve told our guys that. It’s not really a secret.”, Kerr explained about what could hurt the team in the tournament.