The Golden State Warriors shocked most of the NBA world when they decided to trade Jordan Poole. It wasn’t just that they did so to get Chris Paul, but more than they were trying to get rid of him.

Poole did a lot of good things for the team and played a pivotal role in their last NBA championship. He was dreadful in the playoffs and tangled up in controversies, but the upside was still there.

That’s why Warriors star Andre Iguodala came to his defense, explaining how he was limited because of the stars he played around, and stating that he was the only player who consistently got to the line for them.

Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole

“He was the only one that got to the line for us consistently,” Iguodala said on Gil’s Arena. “People act like he had a bad year. Like, OK he had a bad year? You blame him for the year we had last year and he averaged 20? And they (the Wizards) have no expectations for winning. Twenty-five plus [points per game] easy.”

“Not saying he was in handcuffs, but he was playing with three Hall of Famers and an All-Star [Andrew] Wiggins,” Iguodala said of Poole. “You gotta restrict him a little bit or it’ll be too chaotic. It’s already chaos.”

Poole will now have an opportunity to start over and prove the Warriors wrong for giving up on him. As for winning games, that’ll be difficult with the new-look Washington Wizards.