Just one year ago, the Golden State Warriors signed Jordan Poole to a massive contract extension, rewarding him for his breakout season and helping them win an NBA championship.

But Poole’s attitude and game changed right after getting paid, up to the point where it didn’t feel like he was enjoying his teammates’ company and vice versa, not to mention that altercation with Draymond Green.

That’s why the team made the decision to trade him for Chris Paul’s expiring contract. Moreover, coach Steve Kerr recently admitted that might as well be a positive shift for the team.

Steve Kerr Is Unbothered By The Jordan Poole Trade

“We’re going to be a lot different,” Kerr told The Athletic. “The last thing I’m going to do is say anything about a team that just won a championship a year ago and then fought through a difficult season. Made a helluva run at the end of this year. I’ve loved this group that we’ve had (for) the last couple (of) years.”

“But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift,” Kerr added. “Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team. I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”

Truth be told, Poole may have played his way out of the team with that careless and selfish attitude. The Warriors will find a tough time replacing his offensive production, but the locker room might be in a much better place right now.