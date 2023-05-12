The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions in the NBA, but their quest for back-to-back titles is in jeopardy against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have led young players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Lonnie Walker to face legends of the game such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. So far, the blockbuster matchup has lived up to the expectations.

Now, the Warriors are really close of completing a new historic chapter in their NBA dynasty. Read here to find out what happens if Golden State lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

NBA playoffs: What happens if the Warriors lose against the Lakers?

If the Warriors lose to the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, Golden State will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.7 seed, Los Angeles would advance to the Conference final and their next rival would be the Denver Nuggets.

In case the Lakers beat the Warriors, there’s no other scenario for Los Angeles. They would have to face Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray after they took care fo the Phoenix Suns.

Considering Los Angeles are the No.7 seed in the Western Conference, if the Lakers advance, the Nuggets would have home-field advantage in the next round. Four of those seven games (if necessary) would be at Denver.