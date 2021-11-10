Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's remarks on the status of the team, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green should have the rest of the league in shambles.

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA this season. They have the best record and Stephen Curry is once again playing like the best player in the world, currently leading the race to win the MVP award.

The best part about the Warriors' hot stretch is that it has come with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still out with injuries, meaning that this team can only get better as the season goes by.

And, according to coach Steve Kerr, this is exactly the way a team with two of the most talented players in the league should look like. Also, the depth of the roster and the way they've meshed together makes us think that the dynasty is far from over.

Steve Kerr Is Delighted With The Warriors Start Of The Season

“This is how it should be for the Warriors with Steph Curry and Draymond Green leading the way,” told NBC Sports. “This is how it should feel. I think it felt this way the last 20 games of last year. The joy from the crowd. It just feels right.”

“We’ve got a team that looks after each other, it’s a deep team. There’s a lot of weapons, a lot of different options for us as a coaching staff. And a group that’s really unselfish and connected. I’m excited for the team and I’m excited for our fans because I think they’re really enjoying watching this group play," the coach concluded.

The Warriors are still a work in progress and have yet to endure the toughest part of the schedule, so it's not the time to get carried away. Even so, you have to love what you're seeing if you're a Dubs fan. Don't look now, but it seems like the dynasty is, in fact, back.