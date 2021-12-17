COVID-19 has dealt the Brooklyn Nets a massive blow. Nonetheless, Kevin Durant continues to step up and lead the team to success. Check out what Steve Nash said about him.

The Brooklyn Nets have done a solid job of staying competing at the highest level despite being shorthanded for most of the NBA season. Joe Harris has missed most of the campaign and Kyrie Irving didn't even suit up.

James Harden has been far from his usual self more often than not, leaving Kevin Durant as their go-to guy. And now that Harden and several Nets players are out due to health and safety protocols, Durant has had to endure an even bigger burden.

Durant overcame a major injury not so long ago and, even though he's been as good as ever, the risk of re-injury is always a concern. That's why, as thankful as coach Steve Nash is for his solid performances, he's still worried about KD's workload.

Steve Nash Lauds Kevin Durant's Impact

“Kevin, he’s just incredible,” Nash said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “The nights he had to close games down the stretch, to defend at the rate he’s defended at, you put it all together and it’s been just an incredible start to the season.”

Nash Is Concerned About KD's Workload

"It’s a really important topic,” Nash said. “I don’t know we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right. I think it’s about how many players do we have. How many able bodies are we able to roll out there. Those are discussions that will be ongoing. A lot of it is a front office question, but we will definitely discuss it and try to figure this period out as we go through this stretch.”

Durant is leading the league in scoring with a whopping 29.7 points per game on 52% from the floor. He also averages 7.9 points and 5.9 assists per game and the Nets are 21-8 for the season. If that's not an MVP, then I don't know what it is.