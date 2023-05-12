The 2022-23 season ended sooner than predicted for the Suns. Even though they faced a challenging task against the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets led by former MVP Nikola Jokic, Phoenix was still expected to do more.

When it went after Kevin Durant before the deadline, the team made it clear how much it wanted to win an NBA championship this season. When they took down the Clippers, the Suns seemed to be on the right direction.

However, Durant and company left much to be desired in the Western semifinals. Now it’s time to head into the next season, but team owner Mat Ishbia first sent a message to the fans.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia sends message to fans after playoff exit

Following the team’s blowout loss to Denver in Game 6 of the series, Ishbia took to Twitter to talk to the fans. In his letter, the Suns’ owner made it clear they will do everything to win a title at some point:

“Suns Fans:

Thank you for an unbelievable few months and a very special start to my experience as team owner/steward. You welcomed me and my family and have been awesome every step of the way. You are the absolute greatest fans in all of basketball.

While we have a lot to be proud of this year, we did not reach the level of success all of us want, which is a championship. We won’t win a championship every season, but it will always be the goal. The @Suns will never stop working to be great both on and off the court, and we are just getting started.

Look forward to being with all of you at @PhoenixMercury games this summer and thank you again for an incredible first season!”

Ishbia took over the Suns earlier this year and immediately made it clear he wanted to build a title contending roster. It wasn’t meant to be this time, but who knows, maybe he’ll achieve that goal one day.