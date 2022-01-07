Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat face each other on Saturday at Footprint Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Phoenix Suns will meet with Miami Heat at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 66th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Phoenix Suns are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 36 direct duels to this day, while the Miami Heat have celebrated a triumph in 29 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 13, 2021, and it ended in a 108-86 win for the Suns at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Phoenix Suns have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost only once and won four times. (WWWLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Miami Heat have been doing much similarly, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (WLLWW).

The Suns currently sit on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.789. While the Heat are placed in fourth place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.615. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to January 7, 1989, and it ended in a 107-99 win for the Phoenix side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, to be played on Saturday, at the Footprint Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Suns' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

