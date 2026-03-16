Italy batting order vs. Venezuela for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Italy will open its batting order with Sam Antonacci against Venezuela in the semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He enters with a weak .143 batting average after a rough performance against Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals, although that did not stop his team from securing the win.

Behind Antonacci comes Jon Berti, who was not available for Italy in the game against Puerto Rico. He enters the semifinal with a strong .417 batting average. The third spot in the order belongs to Jakob Marsee, who carries a .200 average and a .610 OPS after recording one hit in four at-bats in his most recent game.

Vinnie Pasquantino will bat fourth in the order. He has been one of Italy’s most productive hitters in the tournament with three home runs, four RBIs and four hits. He enters the matchup against Venezuela with a .211 batting average and a 1.084 OPS after a tough game against Puerto Rico where he had only three at-bats.

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Italy batting order vs. Venezuela

Italy hopes Pasquantino can bounce back and move past what happened in the quarterfinal game. The same expectation surrounds Zach Dezenzo, who rested in the previous game and should be fresh for this semifinal matchup. Against Mexico, he produced one run and one hit, and the team expects more from him while serving as DH.

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Sam Antonacci SS

Jon Berti 2B

Jakob Marsee CF

Vinnie Pasquantino 1B

Zach Dezenzo DH

Jac Caglianone RF

Andrew Fischer 3B

J.J. D’Orazio C

Dante Nori LF

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Jac Caglianone could be one of the most dangerous hitters in the Italian lineup. He enters with a .364 batting average and a 1.290 OPS. Against Mexico and Puerto Rico he was highly productive despite having limited at-bats. The same can be said for Andrew Fischer, who carries a similar average and is expected to continue producing at the plate after delivering RBIs in every WBC game he has played so far.

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J.J. D’Orazio may bat near the bottom of the order, but he could still be a difference maker for Italy. In the quarterfinal game he helped his national team with three RBIs and enters the semifinal with a .417 batting average. Dante Nori rounds out the lineup with a .438 average, although he struck out three times in the previous game.