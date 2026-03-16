Bills, 49ers, Broncos, among others get key update on KC Concepcion’s health status ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

KC Concepcion lit the College Football scene on fire, and now he is setting his sights in the big leagues. A top-tier prospect that has gathered the interest of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos, among others, is recovering from a knee injury, though new reports are positive.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, KC Concepcion underwent a knee scope last week, but he is projected to be at 100% capabilities for rookie camp. Hence, all should be good for him and his NFL Draft stock to not plummet.

Given his draft projections, many put teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos as possible destinations for Concepcion. The San Francisco 49ers were also interested, though they signed Christian Kirk and Mike Evans recently, therefore their interest might have diminished.

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KC Concepcion’s skills put him as a possible WR1 in the NFL

Concepcion played two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M last season, where he thrived. He had 61 catches for 919 yards and an SEC-leading nine touchdowns in 2025, granting him All-American honors.

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He has elite yards after catch skills, versatility, route-running, and ability to get separation make him a highly-touted prospect. His one concern are his drops issues. He has a 9.3% career drop rate in CFB, as well as seven drops in 2025. Some also question his physicality due to his short arms. Still, the talent is there.

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see also Texans updated WR depth chart after Christian Kirk signing with the 49ers

What is the best landing spot for Concepcion?

With the 49ers having a newly-reformed WR room, there is a chance they don’t waste a high draft pick in Concepcion. The Buffalo Bills traded for DJ Moore, and still have Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Concepcion might be WR3 in Buffalo.

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The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. He could actually have an impact here behind Suttonn and Franklin. A sleeper spot could be the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf, but Concepcion could create chaos from the slot.