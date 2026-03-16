The Curry’s over the LeBron James family in the NBA, claims Steph’s dad, Dell

Stephen Curry comes from a family deeply connected to the NBA, with a legacy that has been passed through generations. From his father, Dell Curry, to his brother Seth Curry, the family has maintained a strong presence in the league. Stephen and Seth are now teammates with the Golden State Warriors, and after many years in the NBA, the family has built a lasting legacy, which is why Dell explained why he believes his family stands above the one led by LeBron James.

Stephen Curry and his father, Dell Curry, appeared on the latest episode of The Athletic Show, where the former NBA player jokingly claimed bragging rights over LeBron James’ family. During the conversation, the debate centered around the total points scored by each household across their NBA careers.

When host Marcus Thompson told the Currys they were about 4,000 points behind the James household, it was pointed out that Seth Curry had been left out of the calculation. “That’s why I’m saying it’s the family,” Dell said. “It’s the household.”

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The three point competition against the LeBron family

Stephen Curry with 26,447 points, Dell Curry with 12,670 points, and Seth Curry with 5,503 points have combined for 44,620 points in the NBA. Their total currently stands ahead of LeBron James with 43,162 points and his son, Bronny James, with 128 points, who together have recorded 43,290 points.

Stephen Curry, Dell Curry and Seth Curry.

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Dell declaring the superiority

see also Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team

With the Curry family holding the advantage, Marcus Thompson pushed the conversation further. “Are you claiming supremacy over the James household as a basketball family?” Thompson asked. “Go ahead, Dell, say it.”

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After a brief pause, Dell openly embraced the claim. “Yes, I am,” Dell said. “I am. Ain’t afraid of it. Absolutely. Yeah, that’s what we are here for. Somebody got to say it.”

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The current form of LeBron and Curry

Despite years of rivalry and constant comparisons, both players continue performing at a high level in the NBA. LeBron James is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025-26 season.

On the other side, Stephen Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors in 2025-26. While the 38-year-old has continued to perform at a high level, he has appeared in only 39 games due to injury.

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