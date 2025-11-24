Trending topics:
NBA

Deep-range legends: The longest three-pointers in NBA history

In the story of the longest three-pointers in NBA history, a few shots stand apart — deep-range swings that turned routine possessions into legends of timing, nerve and impossible distance.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Baron Davis #1 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2001.
© Craig Jones /AllsportBaron Davis #1 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2001.

In the NBA, three-pointers are no longer a novelty, but the longest ones still make fans gasp. Some shots stretch the imagination, often coming from well beyond the arc, turning games on their head with audacious range and icy nerves.

Legends have defined their careers with these deep bombs. Whether it’s a casual heave at the buzzer or a carefully set play, the list of the longest threes in league history includes names who dared to aim where few ever do.

Behind each of these shots lies more than pure distance. There’s talent, timing and sometimes a big moment — a playoff stage or a record chase. These long-range legends mark some of the most gravity-defying moments.

Advertisement

Who holds the record for the longest three-pointer in NBA?

The crown for the longest field goal in NBA history belongs to Baron Davis, who nailed an astonishing 89-foot shot on February 17, 2001, while playing for the Charlotte Hornets in a game at the Bradley Center.

Point guard Baron Davis #1 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2001. (Source: Brian Bahr/NBAE/Getty Images)

Point guard Baron Davis #1 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2001. (Source: Brian Bahr/NBAE/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That improbable heave came with just 0.7 seconds left in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, not remotely a typical three-point attempt, but a desperation “heave” that somehow found the net.

The distance speaks for itself: with a 94-foot court, the shot covered nearly the entire length of the hardwood. In the years since, few have dared to try anything quite like it and even fewer have succeeded.

Advertisement

Who’s behind Davis on the longest-shot list?

Even though Baron Davis’ 89-foot heave is untouchable at the top, a few bold efforts have come close. Norm Van Lier holds the second-longest credited shot in NBA history — an 84-foot bomb he made as a Bull back in 1977.

Not far behind him is LeBron James, who reportedly connected on an 83-foot attempt in 2007 while playing for the Cavaliers — proof that raw strength and confidence can pay off, even from full court.

Advertisement

Other names on the list include Herb Williams and Vince Carter, both of whom banked in shots from near-midcourt or further. These makes may not match Davis’ audacity, but they’re part of a rare club that defines basketball’s most daring moments.

Top 10 longest shots made in NBA history

RankPlayerDateDistance (ft)
1Baron DavisFebruary 17, 200189
2Norm Van LierJanuary 19, 197784
3Magic JohnsonApril 23, 198784
4LeBron JamesJanuary 3, 200783
5Herb WilliamsJanuary 8, 198681
6Ziaire WilliamsJanuary 22, 202379
7Zoran PlaninićNovember 9, 200577
8Vince CarterFebruary 19, 201672
9Darius MillerApril 28, 201872
10Andre DrummondFebruary 8, 201671
(Source: Give Me Sport)
Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
The NFL’s zero-win seasons: Franchises that hit rock bottom
NFL

The NFL’s zero-win seasons: Franchises that hit rock bottom

Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles
NFL

Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles

Chip Kelly breaks silence after being fired by Pete Carroll from Raiders
NFL

Chip Kelly breaks silence after being fired by Pete Carroll from Raiders

Are Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins playing today, Nov. 24, for Mavericks vs Heat?
NBA

Are Anthony Davis, Tyler Herro, and Andrew Wiggins playing today, Nov. 24, for Mavericks vs Heat?

Better Collective Logo