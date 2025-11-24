Deep-range legends: The longest three-pointers in NBA history

In the NBA, three-pointers are no longer a novelty, but the longest ones still make fans gasp. Some shots stretch the imagination, often coming from well beyond the arc, turning games on their head with audacious range and icy nerves.

Legends have defined their careers with these deep bombs. Whether it’s a casual heave at the buzzer or a carefully set play, the list of the longest threes in league history includes names who dared to aim where few ever do.

Behind each of these shots lies more than pure distance. There’s talent, timing and sometimes a big moment — a playoff stage or a record chase. These long-range legends mark some of the most gravity-defying moments.

Who holds the record for the longest three-pointer in NBA?

The crown for the longest field goal in NBA history belongs to Baron Davis, who nailed an astonishing 89-foot shot on February 17, 2001, while playing for the Charlotte Hornets in a game at the Bradley Center.

Point guard Baron Davis #1 of the Charlotte Hornets in 2001. (Source: Brian Bahr/NBAE/Getty Images)

That improbable heave came with just 0.7 seconds left in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, not remotely a typical three-point attempt, but a desperation “heave” that somehow found the net.

The distance speaks for itself: with a 94-foot court, the shot covered nearly the entire length of the hardwood. In the years since, few have dared to try anything quite like it and even fewer have succeeded.

Who’s behind Davis on the longest-shot list?

Even though Baron Davis’ 89-foot heave is untouchable at the top, a few bold efforts have come close. Norm Van Lier holds the second-longest credited shot in NBA history — an 84-foot bomb he made as a Bull back in 1977.

Not far behind him is LeBron James, who reportedly connected on an 83-foot attempt in 2007 while playing for the Cavaliers — proof that raw strength and confidence can pay off, even from full court.

Other names on the list include Herb Williams and Vince Carter, both of whom banked in shots from near-midcourt or further. These makes may not match Davis’ audacity, but they’re part of a rare club that defines basketball’s most daring moments.

Top 10 longest shots made in NBA history

Rank Player Date Distance (ft) 1 Baron Davis February 17, 2001 89 2 Norm Van Lier January 19, 1977 84 3 Magic Johnson April 23, 1987 84 4 LeBron James January 3, 2007 83 5 Herb Williams January 8, 1986 81 6 Ziaire Williams January 22, 2023 79 7 Zoran Planinić November 9, 2005 77 8 Vince Carter February 19, 2016 72 9 Darius Miller April 28, 2018 72 10 Andre Drummond February 8, 2016 71 (Source: Give Me Sport)