Jerry Jones and Cowboys could reportedly sign a big splash-name as new coach for 2026 season

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys would have a top coach in their sights to help on Brian Schottenheimer's staff.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones did not take long to begin making important decisions for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2026 season. As expected, the first move was firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the NFL with names like Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb. However, the defense was never able to respond in key moments and, statistically, it was one of the worst in team’s history.

They were never able to recover from the trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and although Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson arrived midway through the season, there was no improvement that inspired optimism about Eberflus.

Cowboys could sign Brian Flores

According to a report by Dianna Russini, the Dallas Cowboys are a team interested in Brian Flores to replace Matt Eberflus. He did a great job as defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. “One name to watch for the Cowboys’ new vacancy? Brian Flores.”

Brian Flores could be new head coach of Raiders

However, Brian Flores has emerged as a strong candidate to become the new head coach of the Raiders. According to a report by Mike Florio, he is the most attractive name for Tom Brady, and Brian Daboll could be targeted as offensive coordinator. Considering that Flores is at the top of many teams’ lists, perhaps the only path for Jones to convince him is a large salary.

