Not Bill Belichick: NY Giants to interview another Super Bowl champion for HC job

The New York Giants are eager to turn the page quickly after another disappointing season, and they have two priorities: hiring a new head coach and executing a smart draft. In the shuffle of names, former Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick’s name came up strongly, though all signs point to someone else succeeding Brian Daboll.

Through his X account, insider Tom Pelissero revealed that one of the names already scheduled for a meeting with the Giants’ front office is Mike McCarthy, one of the most experienced figures who could bring a lot to the franchise.

The former Packers and Cowboys coach has a .608 career winning percentage, 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons, and a strong background in QB development—enough reason for fans in the Big Apple to get excited about returning to the spotlight.

McCarthy has experience lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy

Mike McCarthy cemented his legacy in Green Bay by leading the Packers to a thrilling 31–25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on February 6, 2011.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers.

Despite entering the playoffs as a No. 6 seed, McCarthy’s squad became the first NFC team to win four road games on the path to a championship, ultimately bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Wisconsin for the first time in fourteen years.

The name game in the Giants’ coaching search

As the New York Giants move on from the Brian Daboll era, the search for a new leader has extended far beyond the obvious link to Mike McCarthy. High-profile candidates like Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce, and the recently available John Harbaugh have all emerged as serious contenders to revitalize the franchise.

Amidst this flurry of names, fans and analysts alike remain captivated by the lingering shadow of a legend, keeping a close eye on any news regarding Bill Belichick’s possible 2026 return to the sidelines where he once served as a defensive mastermind.