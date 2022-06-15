Unfortunately the end of the Celtics is coming, there is nothing and no one that can stop what will happen on Thursday. The Warriors are very likely to win the NBA Championship.

Boston Celtics are in the worst possible situation in the NBA Finals, the series is against them 2-3 and the Golden State Warriors could be crowned champions on Thursday, June 16, 2022. But the Celtics have a slight advantage, they play at home.

The Warriors' defense is good, it's not the best in the league but it's enough to stop the Celtics. On the other hand, the Celtics players are having issues to win games at home, Game 4 was a flop after the team won the third game 116-100.

In the last two games the Warriors knew how to stop the Celtics offensive attack since they scored less than 100 points, so far the Celtics have lost three games scoring less than one hundred points and Curry was the top scoring player in four games while Tatum only in one.

The weak point of the Boston Celtics that will make them lose in Game 6

The Celtics' weak point is the Turnovers, so far in the NBA Finals they have lost possession 75 times. The player with the most TOV is Jayson Tatum with a total of 18 turnovers during the NBA Finals, but Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are not far behind with 16 and 15 each.

Marcus Smart has the highest turnover percentage (among starters, team stats in the Finals) at 18.1%, but that Celtics TOVs issue hard to fix before Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been suffering with turnonvers for about 3 years, his left side is weak but he is young and still have time to fix it.

To prevent the Celtics from losing on Thursday due to their turnovers the team can improve their defense game, that is something that can be done overnight, it all depends if they can put more pressure on the Warriors to force a game 7.